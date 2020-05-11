Jahangiri sends congratulatory message to al-Kazemi

"I hope that the relations and cooperation between the two neighboring and Muslim countries, in all political, economic and cultural fields, and in line with the mutual interests of the two nations and peace and stability in the region, will be further developed and strengthened," he wrote in the message.

Receiving the Iraqi Parliament's vote of confidence in late hours of last Wednesday, al-Kazemi, is now the country's Prime Minister. More than 231 Parliament members attended the session.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayat have also expressed congratulations to the new Iraqi PM.

Speaking in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi in Baghdad on March 9, the newly-appointed prime minister said that Iraq wants to establish best relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields.

Al-Kazemi said that his country will neither be base for terrorism nor a place for attacking another country and settling differences.

He once again emphasized the interest of his country for establishing ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and all neighboring countries in such a way that interests of the two neighboring nations, stability, and security of the region are ensured.

MNA/4923000