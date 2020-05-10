  1. Iran
May 10, 2020, 2:59 PM

107,603 people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 6,640 in Iran

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 107,603 in the country, while 86,143 have so far recovered from the disease.

Some 1,383 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 107,603 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour in his daily press conference.

He put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 51, which brings the total death toll to 6,640 in Iran.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesman, 86,143 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,675 patients are in critical condition.

So far, some 586,699 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, Jahanpour said.

As of Sat., 4,325,000 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in various countries around the world, while 275,424 have lost their lives due to the disease and 1,375,759 people have recovered.

