Mar 29, 2020, 10:30 AM

Global coronavirus updates: 664,103 confirmed cases, 30,883 deaths

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – According to the latest reports, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus has risen to over 664,103 worldwide, with the death rate rising to 30,883 so far.

As of Sunday morning, Global deaths from the virus have surpassed 30,000, with more than 10,000 of those in Italy.

More people have died in Italy from exposure to the fast-spreading coronavirus than anywhere else in the world. As of March 29, at least 10,023 people have died, according to Italy’s health ministry.

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 5,982 on Sunday, with 832 patients dying in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The US has the most confirmed cases worldwide, surpassing China and Italy. The number of people infected with the virus in the United States hit more than 123,700, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, with deaths surpassing 2,200.

The total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in China now stands at 3,300. The number of cases also continues to rise, hitting more than 81,400.

Based on the latest reports by Iran’s Health Ministry on Saturday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 2,517 with 35,408 confirmed cases.

