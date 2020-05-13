89,428 Iranians recover from Covid-19

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that 50 patients lost their lives in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 6,783.

Some 1,958 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the country in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of infections at 112,725, he added.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,735 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 89,428 were declared recovered.

As he added, 629,534 tests have been conducted in laboratories all across the country.

According to the latest data, 4,354,559 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus with the death toll amounting to 293,037 and the number of recoveries reaching 1,609,669.

