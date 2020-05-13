  1. Iran
May 13, 2020, 3:15 PM

89,428 Iranians recover from Covid-19

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran presently stands at 112,725 of whom 6,783 have lost their lives to the deadly virus but 89,428 have recovered from it.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that 50 patients lost their lives in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 6,783.

Some 1,958 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the country in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of infections at 112,725, he added.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,735 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 89,428 were declared recovered.

As he added, 629,534 tests have been conducted in laboratories all across the country.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections stands above 4.3 million, with 293,037 deaths and approximately 1.6 million recoveries.

