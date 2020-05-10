Iran sends homegrown coronavirus diagnostic kits to several countries

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, knowledge-based companies began producing COVID-19 diagnostic kits to prove their capabilities with the healthcare system, he emphasized.

As the country is in the middle of fighting against COVID-19, in addition to meeting its domestic demands, homegrown coronavirus diagnostic kits will also be exported overseas, Ghalenoei added.

The sample of domestically-made coronavirus diagnostic kits have been forwarded to other countries, he said, adding, “with the coordination made, market of these kits will be developed in the international arena.”

Pakistan is one of the export target markets of country in the field of coronavirus diagnostic kits produced by domestic knowledge-based companies, he stated.

Pakistan is testing Iranian-made coronavirus diagnostic kits in one of its accredited healthcare treatment centers, he said, adding, “if Pakistan approves the kits, the country will export corona diagnostic kits to this country.”

He pointed to the Philippines as Iran’s another export target market for coronavirus diagnostic kit and added, “we have forwarded two types of COVID-19 diagnostic kits to Department of Health (DOH) in Philippines as well.”

India, Nigeria and Armenia are of the other export target markets of the country in the field of exporting coronavirus diagnostic kits, he added.

Qatar, Georgia and Syria will also be added to the list of Iran’s export target market in the field of coronavirus diagnostic kits.

