Iran to export corona serology kits to Turkey next week: official

The process of contract for selling coronavirus serology kits to Turkey has been finalized and Iran will start exporting and dispatching corona serology kits to this country next week, he added.

Giant steps have been taken in the country with exporting homegrown corona serology kits to other countries, he said, adding, “accordingly, Islamic Republic of Iran could produce a high-tech product using its experts and talents in the shortest time possible which observe requirements of international and European standard rules and regulations.”

At the condition that foreign media outlets are propagating false news against the country and are trying to disturb public opinions, knowledge-based companies in the country started exporting their up-to-date products and showcase the authority of Iranian science and technology to the world, Karami emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the advanced Iranian technology and said, “the level of Iran’s science and technology is so high that Germany and other European countries have presently asked for importing Iranian-made coronavirus diagnostic kits.”

