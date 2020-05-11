Iran ranks third in clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment: WHO

China, United States, Iran and Spain stood at 1st to 4th ranks respectively in terms of clinical trials for the treatment of coronavirus pandemic.

With the growing trend of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, researchers are trying to find new treatment methods including plasma therapy or producing vaccines and drugs needed in clinical trials.

This is while the world has not yet developed a specific drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

Dr. Christoph Hellmann Representative of WHO in Iran on the sidelines of his recent visit to the Pasteur Institute of Iran said, “the measures taken in Iran in the last few weeks regarding the increase of testing and diagnosing outpatients are in tandem with the policy proposed by the World Health Organization.”

More than 4,181,000 people in the world have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 and over 283,800 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

