Science minister visits Natl. Institute of Genetic Eng., Biotechnology on COVID-19

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami on Wed. visited Medical Genetics Laboratory of the National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and was briefed on the latest measures taken by researchers in the field of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

During the visit, Head of National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Dr. Mostafa Motalebi expounded a comprehensive report on the measures taken in the institute and added, “sudden outbreak of coronavirus surprised many countries in the world including Iran and prompted them to take urgent actions in their infrastructures.”

Setting up a think-thank center to combat coronavirus for monitoring the latest achievements and updates is the salient measure taken in this institute, he added.

