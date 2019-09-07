TEDPIX grows 4,422 points on Satudary

As reported, above 3.8 billion shares worth 16.63 trillion rials (about $148.4 million) were traded in the stock market via 422,000 deals.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 62 points, reaching 3,832 on the same day.

Some 949 million securities worth 7.83 trillion rials (about $69.9 million) were traded through 171,000 deals.

The supplied liquidity for stock firms participating in the stock market and the increase in forex rates which has led into increase of the revenues of exports companies active in the stock market besides the recession in other domestic markets including housing, gold and and forex market stand among the main reasons for the boom in the stock market.

