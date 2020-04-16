IRGC, Army not hesitate to strengthen deterrence, authority

Despite enemy’s animosity waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran, IRGC and Army forces of the country have joined their hands together and will not hesitate in strengthening all-out ‘deterrence and authority’ components of the country, he said in a statement on the occasion of Army Day on April 17.

He congratulated the auspicious occasion to the Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Salami termed IRGC and Army of the country as a united front of the Islamic Iran in the fight against the global arrogance.

April 17, which marks Iran’s Army Day, is a reminiscence of wisdom and miraculous foresightedness of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini in protecting the Army and supporting it against the malicious plots and conspiracies of enemies waged on the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Salami added.

Photo: Major General Salami shaking hands with Major General Mousavi on the sidelines of a local event in Tehran on Dec. 30, 2018 / file photo

