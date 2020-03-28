IRGC chief warns US to leave region

Chief Commander of IRGC once again warned the Americans to leave the region, saying, “When the Americans are in the region, they will both harm themselves and the nations of the region, and their existence results in nothing but the deterioration of their own power and damage to the nations of the region.”

Recalling the IRGC missile attack on US airbase, Ain al-Asad, in Iraq, he said, “Some US officials announced after the attack that they wanted to carry out limited operations against the Iranians, which was no more than a political bluff.”

Referring to Iran’s upper hand in the region, he noted, “The US has tested the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and knows very well how Iran will react to any efforts to undermine it.”

“We advise US officials to really care about the lives of their people in New York and the states involved with coronavirus rather than thinking about Hollywood scenarios and killing people in Iraq,” Salami said, adding, “Instead of deploying their troops around the world to displace people, it is better to keep their army in the United States to solve the problems of its people, like Iran, which has used its armed forces to fight coronavirus.”

“From the first day of the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, we used all the capabilities of the IRGC and the Basij to combat the virus,” he noted.

“From the beginning, all fixed and field hospitals were mobilized to treat coronavirus patients,” salami added.

IRGC chief said, “Basij currently produces about 3 million masks a day, which is distributed continuously by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and the Ministry of Health.”

