IRGC in war-like arrangement to combat coronavirus: Salami

“All provincial units of IRGC along with medical science universities are really in a war-like arrangement,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Monday in a video-conference meeting with IRGC heads of different cities.

Salami said that IRGC began its measures in Qom by establishing a field hospital and then expanded the efforts across Iran, noting that now the country has gained the recovery to contain the outbreak.

Tehran-based Baqiyatallah Hospital has the most beds dedicated to coronavirus patients in the country while also enjoying the biggest related laboratory, he said, adding that ICU beds of the hospital have been increased from 30 to 70 and they will hit 100 soon.

He went on to say that 24 field hospitals and 13 portable ones have been set up by IRGC Navy and Ground Force up to now in different areas.

Around 650,000 volunteer Basij forces are disinfecting public places across the country while thousands of others are helping medical teams detect the cases, he said.

“I assure people that we can defeat this virus by preserving unity and resistance provided that people would stay at home and follow the hygienic requirements.”

According to the latest report on Monday, COVID-19 has infected 14,991 people in Iran while claiming 853 lives. Also, 4,996 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

MNA/ 4879989