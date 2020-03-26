US claim of helping Iran to combat COVID-19 ‘deceptive’: IRGC chief cmdr.

He made the remarks on Thu. on the sidelines of his visit to Biological Defense Maneuver of IRGC’s Ground Forces and showed reaction to the US officials’ claim of helping Iranian people in the current situation and called it ‘deceptive policy’ of the United States against Iranian people.

He pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic and said, “they [Americans] are entangled with the spread of this virus and their sanitary and health infrastructures are not able to protect its people in the face of this phenomenon.”

“If US government needs Iran’s help, we can contribute and provide them with necessary requirements at this critical condition,” Salami emphasized.

He pointed to the hostility of the United States against Iranian people and added, “US President Trump has called Iranian nation as ‘terrorist’ and has imposed severe economic sanctions against the country but fortunately, their malicious plots have been foiled by the noble Iranian nation.”

Turning to the measures taken by IRGC in the fight against coronavirus, Salami said, “all mobile hospitals of IRGC’s Ground and Maritime Forces have been equipped with required medical equipment and facilities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami referred to the IRGC’s Ground Force Biological Defense Maneuver and added, “this military exercise was a real maneuver that IRGC’s Ground Forces held it using all its facilities and amenities.”

He went on to say that IRGC has always been prepared to confront biological wars, adding, “we predict there is the possibility of outbreak of a conflict in nuclear, chemical and biological wars.”

