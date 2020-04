Presence of Iran’s Army in various arenas is a messenger of peace, security, and authority for the people and fear and disappointment for the enemies, Shamkhani emphasized.

He posted the message on the occasion of the 'National Day of the Army' that falls on April 17.

The late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) named the day after “National Day of the Army” in 1979.

