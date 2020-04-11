Coronavirus test-kit production at 400K monthly: VP

Making the remarks in a press conference, he elaborated that on average, 100,000 test kits are manufacture weekly and that mass production of three types of kits are underway in the country.

"Iran has the capacity to stand among main exporters of coronavirus test kits," the VP noted.

He expressed content about the protection provided by the health ministry for knowledge-based companies active in combat against Covid-19.

According to Sattari, some 40 ventilators are also manufactured per day, in Iran.

Iran is gaining remarkable achievements in fight against the lethal virus.

Mohammad Reza Shanesaz, the head of Food And Drug Administration of The Islamic Republic of Iran (FDA) announced on Friday that three Iranian companies are ready to produce the antiviral drug Favipiravir, which is said to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19.

He said that production of Favipiravir in Iran is in the phase of clinical trials and as planned the primary substance of its will be domestically produced in the near future.

Shanehsaz added that in case of any deficiency, Iran has imports of anti-coronavirus medicine on agenda, as well.

MNA/FNA13990123000835