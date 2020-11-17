Iran among top 5 in COVID-19 rapid test kit production

Alireza Zali made the announcement on Tuesday in the inauguration ceremony of the production line of the COVID-19 rapid test kit in Tehran.

Referring to the importance of rapid detection of COVID-19, he considered the production of coronavirus antigen rapid detection kits with the ability to detect in less than 20 minutes an important achievement.

Stating that Iranis among top 5 countries in the world in COVID-19 rapid test kit production, he said that speed and ease of testing are the advantages of these kits.

The result of other detection tests take 48 to 72 hours, but the results of the rapid detection kits will be announced in less than 20 minutes, he added.

Zali announced an 85% accuracy of rapid detection kits, saying that so far, these kits have been tested in a population of 500 and are clinically approved.

The production line of the COVID-19 rapid test kit was inaugurated in the presence of Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri in Tehran, on Tuesday morning.

ZZ/13990827000710