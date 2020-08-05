  1. Iran
Aug 5, 2020, 6:00 AM

Despite West sabotages, Iran produces 97% of its medicine

Despite West sabotages, Iran produces 97% of its medicine

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) –The spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said, "Despite western countries' sabotages in supplying Iran's needed medicine, today 97% of the medicine produced domestically."

Referring to Reza Shaneh shaz, the head of the Food and Drug Administration attendance in a meeting in National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Ablofazl Amooei  said, “According to this official's remarks in this meeting, 97% of the medicine needed by the country is produced domestically and the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved significant capabilities in producing medicine, its formulation, pharmaceutical knowledge and even the supply of domestic raw materials.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, about 3% of the needed amount is imported, Amooei said and added, “About half of this 3% is related to the medicines that have just been introduced to the world drug network, and we will be able to produce these medicine domestically over a period of time.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amooei also referred to the Shaneh saz’s remark over sabotages of some Western companies in supplying some needed medicine, saying "the enemies had planned to create a problem by creating a shortage of medicine, however, we have tried to overcome it by relying on domestic power"

RHM/4990887

News Code 161868

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News