Iran’s corona diagnostic kits to be exported to Germany, Turkey: VP

He made the remarks on Mon. in an interview with IRNA and added, “coronavirus diagnostic serology kits, manufactured by knowledge-based companies, have received a necessary export license from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.”

With the planning made in this regard, these kits will be exported to Germany and Turkey, he said, adding, “export details of coronavirus diagnostic kits will be finalized in the coming weeks under the strict supervision of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.”

Turning to the serology kits, he said, “Iran has attained self-sufficiency regarding coronavirus diagnostic serology kits greatly in a way that it can export these kits to most countries. Also, we have not faced any restriction in the volume of export of these products overseas.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sattari said, “presently, the country enjoys the capability of performing one million coronavirus tests per day, all of these tests are carried out in the country using domestically-manufactured kits.”

He pointed to the high capabilities of knowledge-based companies in the country and added, “these companies have provided and produced equipment regarding COVID-19. The corona-related equipment will be exported to other countries if permitted by the Ministry of Health.”

