Six contracts inked for producing COVID-19 vaccine: VP

In addition, a number of 76 clinical projects are underway in the country by researchers for treating coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, he added.

Turning to the achievements of knowledge-based firms, Sattari said, “these companies have managed to produce products in various fields including hospital equipment and also equipment needed in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), etc. and there is no need to import these products into the country amid coronavirus outbreak.”

Producing vaccine for the disease is one of the important projects that domestic researchers are working on it, he said, adding, “knowledge-based companies have cooperated with us in this field in a way that four contracts have so far been inked in the field of producing coronavirus vaccine.”

In addition, two other contracts will be inked in current week in the field of producing COVID-19 vaccine, and it is predicted that knowledge-based companies will produce five human vaccines which will hit the market in current year, he stressed.

He further noted that more than 76 clinical projects have either been conducted or are underway by researchers in the field of treatment of coronavirus disease, he said, adding, “these projects include drug tests, treatment methods, etc.”

