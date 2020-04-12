Iran produces COVID-19 antibody rapid test kit: Health Min. spox

In a tweet Jahanpour wrote, “with the efforts of Iranian experts and knowledge-based companies, a rapid test for the detection of coronavirus based on the identification of antibodies will be available soon. These quick, low-cost, and inclusive detection methods will facilitate the step-by-step implementation of ‘Smart Distancing Plan’ in the coming weeks.”

He went on to say that no drug and vaccine has yet been produced in the world to treat and prevent coronavirus and the best way to contain this epidemic, which makes social work and reopening of jobs possible, is to use COVID-19 rapid testing from antibodies.

After implementing the Social Distancing Plan, Iran has initiated a second phase of the plan, so-called ‘Smart Distancing Program’ from Saturday by the reopening of low-risk businesses in all provinces except Tehran.

According to the latest statistics of Iran’s Health Ministry, 70,029 have thus far been infected with coronavirus in the country while the death toll has risen to 4,357 and 41,947 people have recovered.

Worldwide, the number of infections reaches more than 1,770,000 people, of whom 108,338 people have died.

