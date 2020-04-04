Iran unveils COVID-19 diagnostic system

He made the remarks at the unveiling ceremony of the COVID-19 diagnostic system on Saturday.

“Knowledge-based companies are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. The knowledge-based ecosystem has developed well over the past years and has come to the aid of the country," Sattari said.

“We have been working for 2 months and the COVID-19 diagnostic system is the product of the country's investment in healthcare and knowledge-based companies,” he added.

Sattari noted, “We currently have good results in the production of ventilators with the presence of knowledge-based companies.”

“Some companies are building dozens of mask production lines, and the mask production has more than quadrupled, and that number should increase tenfold,” he added.

Researchers and knowledge-based companies have adopted important measures in this short period after the start of the outbreak, he said, adding, “Coronavirus test kits will be mass-produced till the next week.”

“Knowledge-based companies have succeeded in using artificial intelligence and new technologies in the field of production of test kits to provide a new way to detect coronavirus,” said Sattari.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 53,183 8 on Fri., with a total death toll of 3,294 and 17,935 recovered.

