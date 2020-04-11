Rouhani urges people to observe protocols to contain COVID-19

Addressing a meeting attended by the heads of the committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus on Saturday, Rouhani said, “If people seriously observe the health protocols, we can gradually achieve reliable conditions.”

"Just as the people cooperated well with the authorities in the first and second stages of social distancing and the implementation of restrictions for controlling the virus, officials expect their support in implementing protocols during the implementation of Smart Social Distancing,” the president said.

He emphasized, "Our dear people should know that the implementation of smart social distancing is only for low-risk businesses and in no way should it be considered that this virus and its epidemic have been completely eliminated, so all health protocols must be taken seriously.”

"According to this, there are still restrictions on gatherings and high-risk centers, and people should not leave their homes for unnecessary work, and the authorities still expect people to be careful in observing the protocols and stay at home unless they have necessary work," Rouhani stressed.

The president noted that the Smart Social Distancing scheme will be implemented step by step according to the Health Ministry’s plan.

"Fortunately, based on their studies in Iran and by exchanging their experiences and research with other countries, our specialists and doctors have been able to come close to the behavioral methods of the virus and the ways to deal with its spread, which is very important,” said the president.

He added that we should know that after overcoming the maximum restrictions on fighting the virus, the observance of health protocols should be paid attention to.

"Accordingly, education and information are of special importance so that people can follow the protocols related to their own businesses.”

"The plan devised by the Ministry of Health for registering businesses is a very effective and useful measure that can both bring us closer to a point of confidence in health and management of fighting the virus, so that those businesses can restart their work gradually,” he said.

The president added, "What is important in the new stage of Smart Social Distancing is that the project is carried out by studying the Iranian lifestyle and with a local model and at the same time in accordance with the principles approved by the World Health Organization."

Rouhani called on the chairmen of the committees to perform accurate evaluations of the implementation of the Smart Social Distancing scheme and examine its obstacles and problems in all the provinces in which it is being implemented and solve them as soon as possible.

The President added that the Ministry of Health and the Vice-President for Science and Technology Affairs have been given a very important mission to strengthen and support knowledge-based companies and study centers of medical universities in providing medicine, diagnosis and testing, as well as vaccinating against the virus.

He also ordered the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the Vice President for Science and Technology to expedite the implementation of the plan for using the new kit to identify people with immunity.

MNA/President.ir