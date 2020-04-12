COVID-19 infects over 1.7mn worldwide since Dec.

In the past 24 hours, countries around the world have reported hundreds of new cases of coronavirus, which brings the total number of infections since its outbreak to 1,780,649.

The deadly virus has so far taken the lives of 108,837 people around the world, while 404,442 have recovered.

210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance have been reporting cases of infection since the outbreak in China’s Wuhan in December.

The United States has the highest number of reported infections, with the total number of cases standing at 533,088, of whom 20,580 have lost their lives to the virus.

Italy has the highest death toll, with 19,468 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 16,606. The number of infected cases in the two countries stands at 152,271 and 163,027, respectively.

France (129,654), Germany (125,452), and China (82,052), where the virus originated, are the next countries with the highest number of infections. The death toll in France hit 13,832 on Sunday, while Germany has reported 2,871 deaths.

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 70,029, of whom 4,357 have died and 41,947 recovered as of Saturday.

MNA/