Rouhani visits knowledge-based companies' anti-coronavirus exhibition

The exhibition showcased various products including coronavirus test kits, production line of facial masks, sanitizers as well as ventilator systems.

It also presented some activities of Iranian Armed Forces in combat against the coronavirus.

In this visit, Industry Minister Reza Rahmani and Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari accompanied Rouhani.

On Saturday, Iran unveiled the COVID-19 diagnostic system, which is the product of the country's investment in healthcare and knowledge-based companies.

The country has also good results in the production of ventilators with the presence of knowledge-based companies.

Some companies are building dozens of mask production lines, and the mask production has more than quadrupled, and that number should increase tenfold.

Knowledge-based companies have succeeded in using artificial intelligence and new technologies in the field of production of test kits to provide a new way to detect coronavirus.

