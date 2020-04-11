Govt. to pursue health-based policy in fight against COVID-19: Rabiei

“Safeguarding and protecting lives of people both against coronavirus and critical economic effects is the main approach of the government,” Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei tweeted on Saturday.

Maintaining health-based policy, in addition to the dynamic healthcare system, requires strong economic pillars to safeguard lives of some deciles of society who face a crisis as a result of unemployment and declining unavoidable income.”

However, Physical Smart Distancing Plan and balance between health and economy will work when social capital is at its higher level, Rabiei emphasized.

If trust between people and government is increased, Iran can offer an acceptable model to the world in this respect, the spokesman added.

