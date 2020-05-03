  1. Culture
Iranian animation ‘Greyish’ goes to Meryland filmfest.

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Greyish’ directed by Eghbal Shirzaei Sani has made it into the competition program of the 2020 edition of Maryland International Film Festival in the US.

The animation is about a woolen old man and his stages of life as a metaphor for everyone’s lives.

'Greyish' has previously won the Highly Commended Award of the 24th edition of the Canberra Short Film Festival in Australia.

The Maryland Film Festival is an annual five-day event that takes place in Baltimore, Meryland, each Spring, presenting top-notch film and video work from all over the world. Each year the festival screens approximately 50 feature films and 80 short films of all varieties—narrative, documentary, animation, experimental, and hybrid—to tens of thousands of audience members.

The event is scheduled for April 29 – May 3 this year in Baltimore’s Station North.

