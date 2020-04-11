‘Extra Sauce’ goes to Sarasota Filmfest. in US

‘Extra Sauce’ is about Hans, a mediocre heartbroken actor, who is greeted by an Angel of Death after attempting to take his life an hour before his play's premiere. A sarcastic dark humor conversation begins as Hans tries to convince the Angel that he should be brought back to the world of the living while the Angel enjoys delicious cheeseburgers and lemonade and gives the actor relationship advice.

After winning best screenplay and best actor awards at Canberra Short Film Festival in Australia, as well as receiving an honorary mention for 'Best Short – Comedy' at Queen Palm International Film Festival, ‘Extra Sauce’ will now take part at the 22nd edition of the Sarasota Film Festival in the US.

The festival was scheduled for March 27- April 5, 2020, but has been postponed to the end of April and will screen films online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sarasota Film Festival is held in Sarasota, Florida aimed "to celebrate the art of filmmaking and the contribution of filmmakers by hosting an international film festival and developing year-long programs for the economic, educational, and cultural benefit of our community."

Ghasemi had previously won the festival’s best film award for his ‘Lunch Time’.

