Apr 8, 2020, 10:27 AM

‘Not Winter’ wins best animation at Assurdo filmfest. in Italy

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Not Winter’, written and directed by Hassan Mokhtari, has won the best animation award at the third edition of the Assurdo Film Festival in Italy.

The festival’s Best Animation Film award went to ‘Not Winter’ by Iranian filmmaker Hassan Mokhtari, who dedicated his award to the medical personnel in Iran who are making selfless efforts and sacrifices in treating coronavirus patients.

The Assurdo film festival is an international monthly cinema festival with a final ceremony in which the best works received are awarded. The results of the winning films in the various categories will be published at each monthly deadline.

The festival aims to promote the film as an encounter between peoples, paying attention to those works that represent an alternative version of reality, according to the event’s organizers.

The festival takes place in Cinisello Balsamo, Milan.

