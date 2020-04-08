Nigeria’s Realtime filmfest. to host 5 Iranian titles

The screening program of the 5th edition of the Realtime International Film Festival (RTF) includes five Iranian titles, such as ‘The Dark Side of Moon’ by Reza Naseri Saray, ‘Women Who Ran with Wolves’ by Amir Athar Soheili, ‘Baraka, The Cow’ by Komeil Soheili, ‘Fireworks Wednesday’ by Reza Mouri, and ‘Number 63' by Nazanin Sadat Hosseini.

The festival was slated to take part on June 7-12, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers have decided to hold the festival online from April 7th to 13th, 2020.

“This is in line with our emphasis on remote-accessibility and the use of technology to break barriers,” the event’s organizers said on the festival’s website.

RTF aims to “to build a truly International, all-inclusive and remotely accessible Film Festival”. It champions an artistic baseline where equity and openness are enhanced among creative artists, filmmakers and film enthusiasts.

