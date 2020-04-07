‘Braceball’ goes to three intl. film festivals

‘Braceball’ will compete with other titles from around the world at the 10th edition of Lakeshorts International Short Film Festival in Canada. The event is slated for 26 September 2020 in Toronto.

The Iranian short has also been accepted into the competition category of the 5th edition of Rare Disease Film Festival in Italy. The festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Mortezaeinia’s film will then take part at the 4th edition of Kalaburagi International Short Film Festival in India. The event will be held after the coronavirus has been contained in the country.

‘Braceball’ narrates the story of a young boy with disability, who loves soccer and makes every effort to have his dream come true in spite of his disability.

