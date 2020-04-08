ICRC to send SFr 500,000 humanitarian aid to Iran to fight against coronavirus

Rizzoli expressed his sympathy with Iranian people over the outbreak of the coronavirus, saying that the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCS) has provided 500,000 Swiss francs to support Iranian Red Crescent Society in the fight against the coronavirus.

IRCS's request to set up a financial channel to help Iran receive humanitarian aid is a logical and basic request, especially in the specific circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, she added.

ICRC understands Iran’s concerns about the impact of the sanctions against imports of medicine and emergency supplies, Rizzoli said.

Iran is coping with COVID-19 under the toughest US-led sanctions.

Many countries and international bodies have urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that is fighting with the nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus. Washington not only has ignored these calls but also imposed a new round of sanctions in the past weeks.

As of Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 3,993 with 64,586 confirmed cases since the outbreak.

MNA/FNA 13990118000936