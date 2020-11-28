ICRC to grant SFr 250K of aid to IRCS amid outbreak

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Iranian Red Crescent Society jointly announced that the second phase of the 250,000 Swiss franc grant will be allocated to the provision of oxygen therapy equipment for Covid-19 patients.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will donate 250,000 francs to one of the ongoing programs of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to provide home oxygen equipment for the patients so as to receive medical treatment at home.

According to Barbara Rizzoli, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Tehran, staff and volunteers from the Iranian Red Crescent Society have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 since the outbreak began in February last year.

In April 2020, the International Committee of the Red Cross donated 500,000 Swiss francs to the Iranian Red Crescent Society to provide personal protective equipment for patients with special diseases as well as food items for needy people.

For the past two months, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Society of Iran have expanded their cooperation in the field of distributing personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, and Covid-19 awareness brochures for Afghan migrants on the Dugharun border and Sistan and Baluchestan province, as well as for border residents in the 5 western provinces of the country.

