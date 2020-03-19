Chinese Army delivers anti-corona aid to Iranian armed forces

The package includes testing kits, protective suits, and surgical masks that will be delivered to Iranian armed forces.

China has sent several aid packages to Iran during the last months. Aids have also come from various countries such as Russia, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan, France, Japan, Georgia, Germany, and UK among others.

Iran can be considered the sole country that cannot buy its required medicine and other equipment due to unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States. This is while Iran is one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

According to the latest announcement on Thursday, 18,407 people have tested positive for the virus so far while the death toll has hit 1,284. The number of fully recovered patients has reached 5,979.

