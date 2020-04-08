Iran coronavirus death toll climbs to 3,993 with over 64k infections

Some 1,997 more cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 64,586, said Jahanpour.

He added that 121 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 3,993.

Some 29,812 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, he said.

According to Health Ministry Spokesman, 3,956 patients are in critical condition.

The spokesperson said that Iran, today, is in the phase of managing the outbreak which has been realized with the collective efforts of all Iranians and responsible bodies.

