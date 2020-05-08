World Red Cross Day, reminiscent of genuine patterns in dealing with global threats

Neither COVID-19 pandemic, nor the growing unilateralism and the series of sanctions can sound the death knell for convergence and multilateralism, Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

The phoenixes of cooperation have emerged from the ashes of the crisis, he said adding that World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is the reminder of genuine patterns in fighting international threats.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day are annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Mousavi highlighted.

World Red Cross Red Crescent Day is celebrated on May 8 each year.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was established in 1864 according to the Geneva Agreement with the aim of alleviating agony and pains of human beings as well as progress of public health.

In the days that COVID-19 has caused challenges in humanity in all societies, people appreciate the moments of being together more, “the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day” is an appropriate opportunity to review the missions and roles that have taken over the National Societies, he added.

MA/IRN83780160