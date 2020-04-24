  1. Politics
Apr 24, 2020, 4:08 PM

Qatar 3rd humanitarian aid arrives in Iran to fight coronavirus

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Qatar has delivered the third consignment of medical aid to Iran to help the country with fighting against the coronavirus outbreak, according to Iran’s embassy in Doha.

Qatar has sent a consignment to assist Iran with its fight against COVID-19 on Friday afternoon. The consignment weighs around 15 tons of medical equipment, including surgical masks and hygienic and disinfectant products.

The aid will be supplied to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters for distributing in healthcare centers and hospitals in the country.

The first cargo of humanitarian aid of Qatari government, amounting to about 5.5 tons of medical and sanitary items and the second cargo weighed around 8.5 tons of medical equipment were delivered to Iran during the last month.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases infected with the COVID-19 in Iran has climbed to 88,194 with number of fatalities at 5,574.

