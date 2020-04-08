Mehran border to remain closed by Apr. 19: IRICA

According to him, based on previous negotiations with the Iraqi side, the border was supposed to be reopened by April 11 but the shutdown period has been extended.

Iraq Border Crossing Department had halted trade activity in the field of unloading and discharging goods imported into Iraq on March 8-15 for a period of one week from borders of Khosravi, Soumar, Mehran, Chazabeh and Shalamcheh for preventing and disinfecting customs campuses as well as increasing facilities for equipment to combat coronavirus.

Given the prohibition of exports via Ilam province to neighboring Iraq, Ilam Customs Office called on exporters not to send their export products to the borders of this province until further notice.

In the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020) some 158,000 tons of standard goods have been exported to Iran via Merhan joint border, in Iranian western Ilam province.

Exports to Iraq through Mehran’s border terminal amounted to about 1.829 million tons during the ten months to January 20.

Over 94,000 trucks carrying goods to Iraq passed through the Mehran Border Terminal in the period, also sowing a 39% growth year-on-year.

Under the outbreak of coronavirus, any activity in Mehran Border Terminal both in the trade and passenger sector is currently closed.

