Transit ban on Iran-Azerbaijan border ‘extended’ amid COVID-19

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – The transit ban on Iran-Azerbaijan Republic border was extended by May 4 amid the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

At the decision made by Special Headquarters to Combat Coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the transit ban on borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran was extended for a period of 14 days of quarantine by May 4.

Accordingly, transit of lorry, cargo and goods still continues from border crossings of Astara and Bilesavar to the mainland [as transshipment] and also from Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic to Azerbaijan and Eurasia.

Astara Railway Terminal has also expanded its activities concurrent with the completion of infrastructures and there is no obstacle in importing and exporting goods via Azerbaijan.  

