Iran-Iraq trades resumes at Shalamche border

Seyyed Ali Mousavi said, "The Iraqi side announced on 30 July, that the Shalamcheh trade border would be closed from Eid al-Adha to Eid al-Ghadir."

“Today, the international border of Shalamcheh was reopened and traders of the two countries resumed their activities”, he added.

Exports of non-oil goods, including foodstuffs, fruits, vegetables, and meat, as well as technical and engineering services, resumed at this border on July 6, according to an agreement reached with the Iraqi side, Mousavi announced.

According to Mousavi, 21,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $95 million exported to Iraq after resuming of Shalamche border on July 9, after a four-month shut down due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Before the closure of the Shalamche border by Iraq, more than 200 trucks were carrying a variety of domestic exported goods and 150 Iraqi trucks traveled daily at the border dock to unload and load goods.

Arvand Free Zone in the northwest of the Persian Gulf is of high importance in the neighboring of Iraq and Kuwait, with capacities such as road, rail, sea, and air transport.

