  1. Economy
Apr 11, 2020, 9:47 AM

West Azarbaijan prov. annual exports up 44%

West Azarbaijan prov. annual exports up 44%

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – West Azarbaijan province producers exported some 1.2 tons of goods during the last fiscal year (ended March 19), a senior customs official said.

Head of West Azarbaijan province's Industries, Mining and Trade Organization, Gholamreza Baba’i, added that the figure indicates a 44% hike in comparison with the year before.

Light oils, agricultural products, including watermelon, walnut, plum, tomato, almond and apple, polyethylene, and other food products constitute the main exports of West Azarbaijan.

West Azarbaijan borders Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The province trades through five land border crossings, namely Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sarv and Tamarchin.

MNA/IRN83741900

News Code 157467

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News