West Azarbaijan prov. annual exports up 44%

Head of West Azarbaijan province's Industries, Mining and Trade Organization, Gholamreza Baba’i, added that the figure indicates a 44% hike in comparison with the year before.

Light oils, agricultural products, including watermelon, walnut, plum, tomato, almond and apple, polyethylene, and other food products constitute the main exports of West Azarbaijan.

West Azarbaijan borders Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The province trades through five land border crossings, namely Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sarv and Tamarchin.

