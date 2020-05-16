  1. Economy
May 16, 2020, 4:17 PM

Talks underway between Iran, Iraq to reopen Mehran border crossing amid pandemic

Talks underway between Iran, Iraq to reopen Mehran border crossing amid pandemic

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – The Director-General of Ilam Customs Office Rouhollah Gholami said on Sat. that Iranian and Iraqi customs officials are in talks with each other for reopening Mehran Border Crossing with the aim of resuming trade activities halted due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Intensive talks between Iranian and Iraqi customs officials are underway regarding the resumption of trade and business activity via Mehran Border, he added.

In this regard, the Iranian ambassador to Iraq is also following up on the case seriously.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and after about 2-month hiatus of bilateral trade via this border, necessary health measures have presently been taken for the resumption of trade activity, the director-general emphasized.

Considering the strategic importance of the Mehran border and special emphasis of the governor-general of Ilam province, efforts are underway for reopening the border crossing, Gholami stressed.

According to the latest joint session held with Iraqi officials, it was agreed to reopen the border for two days a week for exporting foodstuff and agricultural products, he said, adding, “issuance of order from Iraqi officials is needed for implementation of the agreement.”

MA/4926568

News Code 158758

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News