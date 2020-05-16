Talks underway between Iran, Iraq to reopen Mehran border crossing amid pandemic

Intensive talks between Iranian and Iraqi customs officials are underway regarding the resumption of trade and business activity via Mehran Border, he added.

In this regard, the Iranian ambassador to Iraq is also following up on the case seriously.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and after about 2-month hiatus of bilateral trade via this border, necessary health measures have presently been taken for the resumption of trade activity, the director-general emphasized.

Considering the strategic importance of the Mehran border and special emphasis of the governor-general of Ilam province, efforts are underway for reopening the border crossing, Gholami stressed.

According to the latest joint session held with Iraqi officials, it was agreed to reopen the border for two days a week for exporting foodstuff and agricultural products, he said, adding, “issuance of order from Iraqi officials is needed for implementation of the agreement.”

MA/4926568