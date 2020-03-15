Mehran border terminal shut down until further notice: IRICA

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced, “Iraq Border Crossing Department had halted trade activity in the field of unloading and discharging goods imported into Iraq on March 8-15 for a period of one week from borders of Khosravi, Soumar, Mehran, Chazabeh and Shalamcheh for preventing and disinfecting customs campuses as well as increasing facilities for equipment to combat coronavirus.”

Given the prohibition of exports via Ilam province to neighboring Iraq, Ilam Customs Office called on exporters not to send their export products to the borders of this province until further notice.

MNA/4878538