Iran’s export of products to Iraq ameliorated amid pandemic

Seyyed Hamid Hosseini said on Tuesday that Iran’s export of products to neighboring Iraq improved in the second Iranian month in the current year [from April 21 to May 19] as compared to a month earlier.

Accordingly, the country’s export of non-oil commodities, which had decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic, was compensated, he emphasized.

Turning to the latest situation of Iran’s export of non-oil goods to neighboring Iraq, Hosseini added, “the latest statistics on foreign trade of the country indicate that export situation of the country in the second Iranian month in the current year has ameliorated as compared to its previous month.”

Given the export situation, Iraq was placed at the second rank among other oil-exporting countries, Hosseini stressed.

He pointed to Iraqi borders shared with the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “Iraqi’s Arab borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran are reopening amid the pandemic by observing health protocols.”

According to the latest data, 50 Iraqi trucks have entered Iran to load cargoes, kept at Iran’s Mehran Customs, to Iraq, he said, adding, “with the coordination made, it is expected that 500 other trucks would enter into the country to transport other cargoes via Mehran Border to Iraqi land and territory.”

Shalamcheh Border Crossing will be reopened soon as this border had been closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

With the coordination made, other Arab borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran will be reopened soon, Hosseini added.

