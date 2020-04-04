158k tons of standard goods exported via Mehran border to Iraq

Mahnaz Hemmati, head of Ilam's office of Institute of Standards & Industrial Research of Iran, said that building stones, iron ore, tiles, rebars, chemicals and auto parts have been among the standard goods exported to Iraq in the said time.

According to Director General of Ilam Customs Administration Ruhollah Gholami, Iran’s exported commodities to Iraq through Mehran Border mainly include cement, agro products, steel products, plastic products, cars, car parts and petrochemicals.

Exports to Iraq through Mehran’s border terminal amounted to about 1.829 million tons during the ten months to January 20, he said in late January.

As he said, over 94,000 trucks carrying goods to Iraq passed through the Mehran Border Terminal in the period, also sowing a 39% growth year-on-year.

Under the outbreak of coronavirus, any activity in Mehran Border Terminal both in trade and passenger sector is currently closed until further notice.

MNA/IRN83737871