Iraqi borders to be shut down for one week

According to Iraq Border Crossing Department, the activity of discharging and unloading goods imported into Iraq will be halted for a period of one week on Mar. 8-15 from all borders including Khosravi, Soumar, Mehran, Chazabeh and Shalamcheh.

This move will be taken for preventing the outbreak of COVID-19 and disinfecting customs offices as well as increasing border facilities to combat coronavirus and then, these borders will be reopened after this period.

For this purpose, Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) warned Iranian exporters of products to Iraq to take this issue into consideration.

