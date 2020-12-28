Iran’s export of non-oil goods from Chazabeh border underway

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sun., Hamid Seylavi reiterated that export of non-oil products from Chazabeh Border, 110 km away from northwest Ahvaz, is underway and there is no problem in export trend.

Turning to this issue that Iraqi government imposes passenger transit restriction on land borders, he stated, “It is for about one year that travel of Iranian pilgrims to the holy cities of Iraq has been halted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, so that no Iranian pilgrims traveled to the holy cities of Iraq during Arbaeen ceremonies because of the spread of coronavirus.”

“We are negotiating with the Iraqi side for the activation of Chazabeh trade border regularly in a way that export of goods via Chazabeh border has become more systematic since reopening the border in August.”

Presently, non-oil products of the country are exported to neighboring Iraq via Chazabeh border, he added.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, construction materials, tiles and ceramics, clinker, white cement and home appliances are most important products which are exported to Iraq via this border, governor of Dasht-e Azadegan stated.

