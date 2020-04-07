AEOI gains 122 new achievements in a year: Salehi

In a message on the occasion of Iran National Nuclear Day, the AEOI chief put the number of his organization's new achievements at 122, adding that AEOI has opened up a new chapter in its activities.

He also informed that Iranian nuclear sector has started mass production of domestically required medical equipment of the health sector, under US sanctions.

Salehi named exploration and extraction of raw materials for the nuclear industry, acceleration of conducting research projects on uranium enrichment, establishment of units 2 and 3 of Bushehr nuclear power plant, and renovation and completion of Arak heavy water reactor under JCPOA commitments as the main priorities of AEOI in the current year.

As earlier reported, AEOI has developed a new generation of centrifuge machines, which will be unveiled at Natanz enrichment facility in the near future.

On March 22, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced in a statement that the Arak Heavy Water Complex is producing heavy water, Oxygen-18 and deuterium isotope compounds round the clock and at its maximum capacity even during the New Year holidays, which began on March 20.

