Is Saudi Arabia distorting Islamic history with "Mo'aweyah"?

The TV series Mo'aweyah, centered around the life of Muawiya, who is considered the founder and first caliph of the Umayyad dynasty, has caused quite a stir in Iraq, Egypt, and beyond.

The first two episodes of the series, which is a 30-episode show about the founder of the Umayyad dynasty, began airing with the start of the holy month of Ramadan. The series, produced by MBC Saudi Arabia, was filmed in Tunisia with a production budget of $100 million.

The writer of this series, Khaled Salah, is an Egyptian journalist, and the Palestinian-American filmmaker Tarek Al-Arian directed it.

Recently, the airing of "Mo'aweyah" in Iraq was banned due to the potential for sectarian tensions, and religious figures in Egypt at Al-Azhar have condemned and banned it due to the portrayal of religious figures.

Middle East Eye, in its look at the so-called hero of the story, refers to Muawiya as a controversial figure among Shia Muslims. Muawiya was born five years before the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) prophethood, the son of Abu Sufyan and Hind bint Utba, who were among the earliest and strongest opponents of Islam. Initially, he opposed the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), but after the conquest of Mecca by Muslims, Muawiya and his family converted to Islam.

According to Sunni Muslims, Muawiya became one of the scribes of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and after the demise of the Prophet, he was appointed by the first caliph, Abu Bakr, as the deputy commander in the conquest of the Levant. He was promoted during the caliphate of Umar ibn al-Khattab and became the governor of Levant during the caliphate of Uthman, the third caliph.

After Uthman's death, Muawiya refused to pledge allegiance to Imam Ali (PBUH) and, under the pretext of seeking vengeance for Uthman, he rose up against Imam Ali (PBUH). The people of Levant pledged allegiance to him to avenge Uthman and wage war against Imam Ali (PBUH).

This led to the Battle of the Camel, the first civil war in Islam, and later the Battle of Siffin, known as the first fitna.

After Imam Ali's martyrdom in 40 AH, Muawiya took control of Egypt and declared himself caliph, establishing Damascus as his capital. After the martyrdom of Imam Ali (PBUH), Muslims pledged allegiance to Imam Hassan (PBUH). In the subsequent war between the army of Imam Hassan (PBUH) and Muawiya’s forces, due to the betrayal of Imam Hassan's army commanders, a peace treaty was signed, resulting in Muawiya becoming caliph. Many early sources blame Muawiya for poisoning Imam Hassan (PBUH).

Under Muawiya's rule, Islamic territories expanded into North Africa, Anatolia, Central Asia, and present-day Iran. He appointed his son Yazid as his successor, despite the peace treaty with Imam Hassan (PBUH), establishing hereditary monarchy, which ultimately led to the tragedy of Ashura, where Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions were martyred.

Shia Muslims regard Muawiya as the one who turned the caliphate into a hereditary monarchy, fought against Imam Ali (PBUH), and poisoned Imam Hassan (PBUH).

Banned in Iraq

As a result of Shia beliefs about Muawiya, the new series was quickly banned in Iraq, and the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission announced on Saturday that airing such controversial historical content could lead to sectarian debates that threaten social cohesion and disrupt community peace, especially during the month of Ramadan. The Commission ordered MBC Iraq not to broadcast the program.

It has also been suggested that the airing of this series could lead to a diplomatic dispute between Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Two years ago, when the series was originally scheduled for airing, Muqtada al-Sadr, the influential Shia cleric and political figure in Iraq, called for the series to be completely canceled.

He described Muawiya as responsible for sectarianism, the pioneer in persecuting the Prophet’s companions, the first to disobey Imam Ali (PBUH), and the first to undermine Islamic unity. He also blamed Muawiya for being the first to plot the murder of the Prophet’s companions (PBUH).

Just two years ago, in February 2023, he said that airing such a series contradicted Saudi Arabia’s new and moderate policies, and reminded that there was no need to hurt the feelings of their Muslim brothers around the world. At that time, the Iraqi TV network Al-Sha’aer warned to produce a series about Abul-Lu'lu, the Iranian warrior who killed Umar ibn al-Khattab, a figure revered by Shia Muslims, in response to the airing of "Mo'aweyah."

Al-Sadr rejected both series, calling them false and divisive, as Muawiya did not represent Sunni Islam, and Abul-Lu'lu was not a representative of Shia Islam. He also referred to those who "broadcast false historical series" as "masters of sectarianism." While MBC did not respond, this may have been the reason for the two-year delay in airing the series.

Ban on Depiction of Early Islamic Figures

Apart from the potential for stirring sectarian tensions, the series has been criticized for portraying significant figures of early Islam, including the depiction of Imam Ali and Imam Hassan (PBUH). This led to a legal dispute in Egypt, where a lawyer filed a lawsuit to prevent the broadcast of the series due to the portrayal of Imam Ali (PBUH).

Saudi Media Influence

This series was written by Egyptian journalist Khaled Salah and directed by Palestinian-American filmmaker Tarek Al-Arian. After Palestinian actor Ali Suliman withdrew from playing the role, Syrian actor Lojain Ismail took on the role of Muawiya. Other actors include Asma Galal, Aicha Ben Ahmed, Jamila Chihi, and Eyad Nassar, who plays the role of Imam Ali (PBUH).

Khaled Salah, the writer of the series, responded to the criticisms by saying that his goal was not to present a particular narrative and that he had not written history in black and white. He added that Muawiya was depicted not just as a ruler but as a person who made mistakes and, like everyone, met his fate.

The series was filmed in Tunisia at the Carthage film studios in 2023, with additional scenes shot in Mahdia, Monastir, and Enfidha. Reports suggest that while the initial budget estimate was around $75 million, production costs exceeded $100 million.

The series was produced by the Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC), the largest television network in Saudi Arabia. MBC, founded in London in 1991 by Saudi businessman Waleed Al Ibrahim, dominates the media landscape in Saudi Arabia, reaching around 140 million viewers daily. He was a prominent figure in the 2017 campaign to detain Saudi princes at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh but was released after reaching an undisclosed agreement with Saudi authorities.

Despite being banned in Iraq and by Al-Azhar's Grand Scholars in Egypt, who issued a fatwa prohibiting viewing the series, "Mo'aweyah" began airing at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The decision to air "Mo'aweyah" has sparked a wave of debates online, particularly because of the portrayal of several key historical figures. Al-Azhar has consistently opposed the portrayal of these figures in cinema and television.

Last Tuesday, the MBC Group released a promotional teaser titled "The Epic of Muawiya: The Story of the Empire that Wrote an Unforgettable History from East to West," which was also shared on the Shahid streaming platform.

Taking advantage of the Holy Month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is a time when most Arab TV series are aired for the first time, making it the most content-rich period for networks across the region.

This is not the first time MBC Saudi Arabia has faced protests for producing a TV series about controversial events in Islamic history, especially those that stir divisions between Shia and Sunni Muslims.

