Yemen warns to resume naval operations against Israel

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Yemen's Ansarullah Resistance Movement leader says it will resume naval operations against the Israeli regime if it doesn’t unblock humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip within four days.

"If in four days the Israeli enemy continues hampering humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip, keeps the checkpoints closed impeding food and medicine supplies to the Gaza Strip, we will resume our naval operation against the Israeli enemy," Abdul Malik al-Houthi told Al Masirah TV channel.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, Yemenis warned that they would launch strikes on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories while barring ships associated with the Zionist regime from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of Israeli-linked ships have been attacked by them in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

