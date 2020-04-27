AEOI imports several COVID-19 rapid diagnostic devices into country

Deputy Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Director of Nuclear Science and Technology Research Center Javad Karimi Sabet revealed on Sunday.

While appreciating the unflinching and relentless efforts of all officials at the Ministry of Health and Medical Education especially medical staff in the country for taking drastic measures in the fight against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, he expounded on the recent measures taken by the Organization in using capacities of nuclear technology in the sector of public health.

All departments, affiliated to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) including Nuclear Science and Technology Research Center have considered helping the Ministry of Health and Medical Education in the fight against COVID-19 as its duty and have spared no efforts in this regard, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the fair cooperation of the Organization with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and added, “with the continuous and effective follow-ups of the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Center and Intl. and Legal Affairs Deputy Office of the Organization over the past two months, we managed to take advantage of capacities of our cooperation with IAEA.”

In this way, “we could receive a number of portable X-ray imaging devices, users’ personal protective equipment, several COVID-19 rapid diagnostic devices, known as RT-PCR, along with the relevant equipment, valued at more than €200,000, from the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

